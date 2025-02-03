The Washington Commanders were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season. They won only four games, fired Ron Rivera, hired Dan Quinn, and drafted Jayden Daniels. That worked to perfection, sending them to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 30 years. After the run, owner Josh Harris has decided to keep the name Commanders moving forward, per ESPN.

“I think it's now embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. So we're going with that,” Harris told ESPN's John Keim.

Heim goes on to describe how fans have panned the name throughout its brief history but Harris has continually shot down a return to the old name. But a franchise quarterback and 14 wins, including the playoffs, will help make the name familiar. Harris was not the owner yet when the name was picked, so he had considered changing it. But with a core forming, they're full steam ahead.

The name Commanders means something,” Harris told Heim. “It's about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, mentally tough, great teammates. It's really meaningful that that name is growing in meaning.”

With the name controversy behind them and a new owner, the Commanders are a team to watch in the NFC going forward.

Where do the Commanders go this offseason?

The Commanders could have undergone a massive rebrand this offseason that would have put the last five years in the rearview mirror. But now their name is synonymous with one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history. They are entering a significant competitive window and should surround Daniels with talent. Selling an up-and-coming brand to free agents could help this offseason.

The Commanders need to improve their defense after a poor season on that side of the ball. Dan Quinn should be able to coach up the unit, considering his time as a defensive coordinator in Seattle and Dallas. The Marshon Lattimore trade worked and he will stay with the team next year. But another corner like DJ Reed or a defensive lineman like BJ Hill could be smart additions.

While team success is important to securing a team name, the Commanders have Jayden Daniels to thank for their brand continuity. The Washington Post reported that Daniels' number five jersey was the highest-selling across all of sports since the start of this season and the Commanders sold more merch during the playoffs than any other team. With that level of fan buy-in, there's no sense in changing the name.