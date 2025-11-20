The Miami Dolphins are fighting to keep their season alive. Still, head coach Mike McDaniel found time to deliver one of the funniest sideline moments of Week 11. Before Miami’s matchup with the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain, McDaniel shared a lighthearted exchange with San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. Of course, a lot of fans loved it.

McDaniel and Samuel, who were both formerly part of the San Francisco 49ers, reunited before kickoff. Samuel first had McDaniel in a bear hug from behind before the coach turned around and yelled, “Bro!”

Their exchange eventually led to a moment captured off-camera and later widely circulated: McDaniel jokingly told Samuel, “Have a terrible game today.”

Mike McDaniel and Deebo Samuel made a lot of magic together in San Francisco — and they were reunited Sunday when the Dolphins and Commanders faced off. This is so good. McDaniel: “Have a terrible game today.” 😂😂pic.twitter.com/PJQD1Y36Y2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 19, 2025

Samuel smiled and gave his former offensive coordinator one last glance before walking back to his team. It was a playful nod to the bond they formed during their years together in San Francisco. The exchange highlighted a truth often hidden in the cutthroat NFL environment: relationships built behind the scenes often last far longer than schemes or game plans. McDaniel’s message wasn’t trash talk but a humorous reminder of their shared history and mutual respect.

That bond traces back to one of the most memorable seasons in recent 49ers history. Under McDaniel’s direction as offensive coordinator in 2021, Samuel exploded into a first-team All-Pro. He redefined the “wide-back” role that made him one of the league’s hardest players to defend.

McDaniel’s creativity also helped unlock Samuel’s dual-threat dominance. In their final season together, Samuel tallied 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards, and 14 total touchdowns. That also built the foundation for McDaniel’s rise to a head-coaching job in Miami. Their connection remains strong, even as they now stand on opposite sidelines.

Even in a pressure-filled season, McDaniel proved once again that personality, humor, and connection still matter. His bond with Deebo Samuel clearly remains one of football’s most genuine friendships.