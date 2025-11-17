The Washington Commanders made a major special teams change on Monday. The organization released veteran kicker Matt Gay following a difficult performance in Madrid.

Gay's release came after he missed two field goals in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins. One miss was a potential 56-yard game-winner as regulation expired.

Washington is replacing the veteran with Jake Moody, signing the 25-year-old kicker directly off the Chicago Bears' practice squad.

In a post shared by the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on X (formerly known as Twitter), he confirmed the Monday morning roster shuffle.

“The Commanders have signed kicker Jake Moody off of the Bears practice squad, per source. Another new kicker for Washington, which cut Matt Gay today.”

The decision to sign Moody is filled with irony for the struggling 3-8 franchise. The Commanders are currently mired in a six-game losing streak.

That very losing streak began in Week 6 with a 25-24 Monday night loss to the Bears. The kicker who beat them was Moody himself.

In a post shared to the platform by NFL insider Jordan Schultz as well, he highlighted the wild coincidence surrounding the signing while sharing the video from the league's original account.

“Jake Moody hit a game-winner against the Commanders earlier this season… and now he’s joining Washington to take over as their kicker.”

The former Michigan product, who won the 2021 Lou Groza Award as college's top kicker, has been more accurate in 2025, hitting 75% of his kicks in 2025.

Gay, who earned a Pro Bowl nod during the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 Super Bowl run, cratered this season at just 68.4% before his release on Monday.

Moody, a third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft, now gets a fresh start. Washington will use its bye week to get the new specialist acclimated before hosting the 9-2 Denver Broncos in Week 13.