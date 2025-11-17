The Washington Commanders took a tough loss against the Miami Dolphins, as the game went into overtime and ultimately fell by a field goal. The Commanders had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but Matt Gay missed a 56-yard field goal with 15 seconds left. After the game, nobody was harder on themselves than Gay, who spoke about the loss and put the blame on himself.

“It does not matter; the ball did not go through. I let my team down today,” Gay said via JP Finlay of NBCS.

"It does not matter; the ball did not go through. I let my team down today," Gay said via JP Finlay of NBCS.

Gay was then asked about the environment during the game, and though he had good things to say about it, he still didn't feel good about the result.

The environment was awesome. It was a dream to come to this stadium and play here,” Gay said. “Obviously, things took a turn quickly and ended on a pretty negative note. I'm feeling pretty down, pretty upset about it. I let the team down at the end of the day. Not just 1, but 2 kicks today. The game changes if I make those kicks. It just sucks.”

The Commanders are now 3-8, and their disappointing season continues. There have been a lot of different things to happen to the team this year, with the biggest thing being injuries. Jayden Daniels has barely played this season after having three different injuries throughout the year, while Terry McLaurin has also barely been on the field.

Head coach Dan Quinn took over the defensive playcalling this week, and though they were able to hold the Dolphins to 16 points, it still wasn't enough to get them the win. Marcus Mariota played well throughout the game to keep the team in it, but it was in overtime where he threw a crucial interception, giving the Dolphins the ball, and they ended up kicking a game-winning field goal.