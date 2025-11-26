Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin appears to have a good chance of getting back to action from injury this coming Sunday against the Denver Broncos at home.

McLaurin, who has not played since Week 8's Commanders loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, is still on Washington's injury report on Wednesday, but he was also listed as a limited participant in practice — a great sign for his availability for Week 13.

McLaurin has played in only four games so far in the 2025 NFL season, as he has struggled to get healthy, particularly because of a quadriceps issue.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star wideout tried to give it a go previously despite a lingering quad issue during the Chiefs game and made an impact on the field, recording 54 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions and four targets, albeit in a 28-7 loss to the reigning AFC champions. However, he re-injured his quad in that contest, forcing him to miss the last three Washington games.

This time around, McLaurin believes his body is much better coming out of a bye in Week 12.

“I just feel like I don't really have any tightness in my injury area,” the 30-year-old wide receiver said (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic).

Added McLaurin: “I feel like my acceleration is there, just kind of like that next gear that I have. I'm just not really thinking about it at all. So, anytime I can be out there, I'm always put myself out there. But I definitely feel better this time around, and the ramp-up process has been really good.”