Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera speaks on taking play-calling duties the last five weeks of the season

There's a good chance that Ron Rivera will no longer be the coach of the Washington Commanders in a week. During his four years, Rivera has was unable to lead the Commanders to a winning record, and Washington are 4-12 with one week remaining, easily their worst record during his tenure.

Assuming Rivera doesn't keep his head coaching job with the Commanders, it's unlikely he gets another head coaching shot anytime soon. However, Rivera doesn't seem opposed to returning to a role as a defensive coordinator or position coach.

Rivera took over the defensive play-calling duties for Washington after they fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs Brent Vieselmeyer coach a little over a month ago. Rivera spoke on enjoying the transition, ahead of the Commanders final game of the season vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

“I managed for about three and a half years while I was here,” Rivera said. “I managed probably the last five weeks I’ve coached, getting back and doing the defensive coordinator stuff was a thrill. It really was … There’s some really fond memories I’ll have of it. See, now I’m reflecting. There really are. And we’ll see what happens. I mean, nobody knows what’s going to happen. All I know is we play on Sunday,” via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post

Rivera has been a head coach for the last 13 years, which has caused him to step away from some of the more specific coaching duties that come in a coordinator position. Rivera was last a defensive coordinator from 2008-2010, with the San Diego Chargers.

“Yes, I really did. I didn’t realize until I started doing it again, and then it was really different,” Ron Rivera added. “It really was, because you get behind what they’re doing and the game planning and the adjustments and the little details of it sometimes.”