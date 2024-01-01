After losing to the 49ers, Terry McLaurin reflected on the differences between the Commanders and San Francisco.

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders took another loss, this time at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. As McLaurin walked away from the field, he saw the similarities between the Commanders and 49ers.

Unfortunately for Washington, none of those similarities painted the Commanders in a good light. McLaurin understands what makes the 49ers successful and is hopeful he will soon see the same in his career, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

“You want to be a part of something that sustainable and you're winning completely at a high level. They've got a great staff. They've got great players. You can tell they love playing together,” McLaurin said of the 49ers. “You see why they have the success that they do. You got to give them credit for building that team and for the players going out there and executing.”

“Hopefully I can be a part of something like that, but I'm just focused on myself, my world and my journey and I'm going to keep working to be the best player I can be,” McLaurin concluded.

The Commanders drafted McLaurin back when they were the Redskins in 2019. Since his arrival, Washington has made the playoffs just once. They were eliminated in the Wild Card Round in 2020. Their best record with McLaurin on their roster has been 8-8.

That hasn't been the fault of the wide receiver however. Heading into Week 17, McLaurin had appeared in 78 games for the team. He has made 368 receptions for 5,166 yards and 24 touchdowns. McLaurin is already has the ninth-most yards of any Washington receiver.

San Francisco has gone out, traded for an crafted a Super Bowl winning team. The 49ers' clear focus is on winning. Terry McLaurin hasn't done much of that with the Commanders and hopes he will soon find a stable foundation in the NFL.