Washington Commanders players have complained to head coach Ron Rivera about Eric Bieniemy's coaching methods being too hard, and one of Bieniemy's former players, Tyreek Hill, took to Twitter to defend his former offensive coordinator from his days with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Man there is no other coach that has your back like EB !! Take that coaching and get better we all been through … it's tough but I promise you it will make you better,” Tyreek Hill said on Twitter.

It is not a huge surprise to see Hill come out in defense of Eric Bieniemy. Hill emerged as an elite player in the NFL as a result of Bieniemy's coaching, as well as playing with Patrick Mahomes.

Bieniemy, along with Andy Reid's use of Hill's elite speed when he was with the Chiefs helped him become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Despite Hill and Bieniemy no longer being on the Chiefs, it is clear that Hill still thinks highly of Bieniemy.

Hill is now on the Miami Dolphins, a team that is expected to be a contender. Hill is the top target for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Bieniemy moved on from the Chiefs and is now trying to prove himself as an offensive mind with the Commanders. He has not been able to land a head coaching job, as teams have doubted his impact with the Chiefs, among many other factors.

It will be interesting to see how Bieniemy fares with the Commanders this season, and if he can land a head coaching job at some point.