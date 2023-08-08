The Washington Commanders are in their first season with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and Ron Rivera admitted that some players have been thrown off by Bieniemy's intensity so far in training camp.

“I had a number of guys come to me and I said, ‘Hey, just go talk to him.'” Ron Rivera said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I said, ‘Understand what he's trying to get across to you.' I think as they go and they talk and they listen to him, it's been enlightening for a lot of these guys. I mean, it's a whole different approach. Again, you're getting a different kind of player from the players in the past, especially in light of how things are coming out of college football. So a lot of these young guys, they do struggle with certain things.”

Rivera was asked what the players said about Eric Bieniemy when they approached Rivera.

“Well, um. They were just a little concerned,” Rivera said, via Smith.

Bieniemy addressed his intensity, and said that players will learn the reasons it helps them.

“Yes, I am intense,” Bieniemy said, via Smith. “Eric Bieniemy is who he is. Eric Bieniemy knows how to adapt and adjust. Eric Bieniemy is a tough, hard-nosed coach. But also understand, I'm going to be their biggest and harshest critic, but I'm also their No. 1 fan because I've got their back and I'm going to support them at all times.”

Bieniemy is hoping to prove himself as an offensive mind with the Commanders, as he was unable to land a head coaching job from his work with the Chiefs.