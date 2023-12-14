Rams coach Sean McVay referred to Commanders QB Sam Howell as "dangerous as hell" and "a baller"

“Impressed take” is actually underselling the both length and substance of the monologue Rams head coach Sean McVay delivered on Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. In 214 words, McVay waxed poetic about the second-year, 23-year-old QB like I would if someone asked me to explain why Creed is a superior movie to all other movies in the Rocky/Creed film series. Here are the highlights, per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today:

“Oh yeah, he’s a baller. This guy’s got the ability to create. You can see he sees the field well. He can get through progressions quickly. He can make all the throws. He dissects and recognizes coverage contours quickly and he’s able to deliver the ball accurately. And then when things do go off schedule, he’s got the athleticism and the escape ability to buy time, keep his eyes down the field, and you can see guys understand how to be able to work with him.”

McVay continued, talking about how Sam Howell is perceived within the Commanders organization:

“And you see why the people and the players in that organization have such belief in him. And he’s put a lot of really good stuff on tape and he’s dangerous as hell, for sure.”

I see no lies in what Sean McVay is saying about the Commanders quarterback. Sam Howell has already topped the 300-yard mark five times this season. He's 5th in the league in passing yards, despite playing behind an abysmal offensive line that has already given up 58 sacks of Howell this season, which is the 11th-most in NFL history. The Commanders have four games to go and the NFL record is 76, set by David Carr and the Houston Texans in 2002. It sure is a good thing that Howell can create off schedule, because he's had to plenty of times so far this season.

Over the last three weeks, the Commanders offense has fallen apart as their season heads toward another disappointing end. The Commanders have scored under 20 points in all three of those games, and Howell has thrown only one touchdown to five interceptions. It's no surprise that Washington has dropped all three games.

Time may have already run out for Washington (4-9) this year, and the Rams (6-7) season is very much on the clock as well.