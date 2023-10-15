As the Washington Commanders look to turn their season around, fixing their offensive line will be a key point of emphasis. However, against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, the Commanders will be without one of their leaders on the offensive line.

Tackle Charles Leno was downgraded to out in Week 6 after his wife's miscarriage, via ESPN. Leno and his wife Jen shared a personal message when revealing their heartbreaking situation.

Last night our baby girl, Paitynn Maui Leno, gained her wings unexpectedly. She came into this world just like her big sisters, quick & fierce, & was such a fighter. Thanks to everyone who has poured so much love & prayer into us throughout this journey. Rest easy sweet girl 🩷👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/MZIXKsXYvF — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) October 15, 2023

Leno has been with the Commanders since 2021, starting 39 games for Washington since. The team was clearly impressed by his work, as they awarded the tackle a $37.5 million extension in 2022. Even if Washington decides to change their quarterback after this season, Leno will still be blocking for him.

Charles Leno himself has been a beacon of light on the Commanders' offensive line, earning an impressive 74.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. Unfortunately, Leno's success hasn't translated across the entire line. Heading into Week 6, Washington ranks second in the NFL for most sacks allowed with 29.

It's not like the Commanders are facing a pass-rushing juggernaut in Week 6. The Falcons rank tied for last in the league with just five sacks on the season. However, losing Leno will take away arguably Washington's best piece on the offensive; not a good sight against the Falcons or any team.

But while he will certainly be missed, Charles Leno's absence is more than excused. While playing on Sundays has become a religion to players and fans, athletes are still people and family comes first. Washington wants Leno to be with his family before making his return to the field.