The Commanders 2023 campaign has not gone according to plan, and it could result in a massive overhaul this upcoming offseason

The Washington Commanders have not had the 2023 campaign that they were likely expecting, and some big changes could be getting made this upcoming offseason. Heck, changes have already begun to be made, as Chase Young and Montez Sweat were moved at the trade deadline, indicating that a rebuild could be in the cards moving forward.

Beyond the turnover on the roster, changes are likely coming for the coaching staff and front office too. They already let go of their defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, and there's been speculation all season long that Ron Rivera and Eric Bieniemy could be right behind him. Even the front office folks might not be safe, as the general feeling is that new owner Josh Harris could opt to clean house with both the coaching staff and front office after the 2023 season ends.

“The front office, meanwhile, has found it difficult to celebrate the acquisition of draft picks someone else would probably be making. If Harris cleans house in January — or earlier — the picks would make the head coach and general manager jobs more appealing…The team's decision to fire Del Rio after a 45-10 Thanksgiving beatdown by the Dallas Cowboys was likely just the beginning. The future of all the organization's remaining prominent figures, including Rivera and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, is in doubt…'It feels like a new direction is coming across the board,' a front-office source said.” – Jeremy Fowler & John Keim, ESPN

Could the Commanders kick off a full-scale rebuild?

Nothing says rebuild like firing a decent chunk of your coaching staff and front office, and that may be just what ends up happening in Washington this offseason. Harris didn't hire Rivera and this current regime, and while he wanted to give it a chance to work, the 2023 campaign has proven to be a spectacular failure to this point.

Rivera getting fired seems like a certainty at this point, and chances are he won't be the only guy shown the door. With a 4-9 record, there's not much Washington can do to save their season, which means all eyes will be on Harris to see what he does once the season ends. The feeling in the building is that big changes will be made, and that could result in the Commanders kicking off a lengthy rebuild.