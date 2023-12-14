Rocky star Sylvester Stallone instilled wisdom on Michael B. Jordan for his Creed films.

Michael B. Jordan directed Creed III. However, he utilized some of the wisdom that Sylvester Stallone imparted on him from the Rocky films.

The Rocky method

Speaking to Ben Affleck for Variety's Actors on Actors, Jordan was praised for his physical physique in the film. However, one way that Jordan survived was by front-loading the production — something he learned from Stallone.

“The great thing Sylvester Stallone and Irwin Winkler created with the Rocky franchise was how you shoot the fights,” Jordan revealed. “We front-load it.

“When you're going through preproduction, that's really hell week, because you're doing all the meetings, but you're working out twice a day. The first two, three weeks is all the fights, so you get that out of the way,” the Creed star elaborated.

The signature Rocky montages usually come in the middle of the film. In terms of filming it, Jordan revealed that it's actually the last thing they shot.

“You end up doing the [training] montage last,” he revealed. “Because you started to eat a little more regularly. So you look like you're actually [just] starting to get in shape for what you shot in the beginning of the film.”

Creed III was a huge hit for MGM. The film had the biggest opening weekend in the Creed series and was the highest-grossing entry with $274 million worldwide. It's a spin-off of the iconic Rocky series, which began back in 1976.

In Creed III, Adonis (Jordan) is on the verge of retirement when a childhood friend resurfaces. That is Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), and he's coming for Adonis' spot on top of the mountain.