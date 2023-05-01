Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Washington Commanders moved on from Carson Wentz and now have a serious quarterback competition about to go down during training camp. They brought in Jacoby Brissett to compete with 2022 draft choice Sam Howell, and now the team has added Fordham QB Tim DeMorat, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

‘Commanders have agreed to terms with Fordham QB Tim DeMorat, per source. DeMorat threw for 4,891 yards and 56 TDs for the Rams in 2022.’

DeMorat was set to go to the New York Jets on a rookie mini-camp invite, but then he inked a deal with the Commanders. DeMorat finished his college career with 13,461 yards, 123 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions, including an AP FCS All-American and three-time Patriot League OPOY.

Commanders HC Ron Rivera has insisted on an open competition at the QB position, and it will be interesting to see how DeMorat fits into the fold. The Commanders had Carson Wentz under center last year in what was a disappointing tenure all around for the organization.

DeMorat was a five-year starter at Fordham, so there is a lot of experience that he brings to the table. He also had some pre-draft buzz but ended up going undrafted, so now he heads to DC to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

As of now, there are no clear signs of which player will be the QB1, but DeMorat should at least be able to make a run for a practice squad spot. After all, we never know just how Ron Rivera will operate this QB competition.