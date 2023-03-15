Heading into free agency, veteran Jacoby Brissett was one of the biggest quarterbacks to hit the market. It now appears that he has found his home for the season.

According to ESPN’s Diana Russini, Brissett is set to join the Washington Commanders for the 2023 season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler took to Twitter to break down the contract.

“The Washington #Commanders are signing QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million and $8 million guaranteed, per source.” wrote Fowler.

It appears that Brissett will be joining the Commanders on a one-year deal with $8 million in guaranteed money.

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, Brissett has put together a strong career. During stops with four NFL teams, Brissett has played well.

In total, Brissett has appeared in 76 career games while earning 48 starts. Through the air, he has thrown for 10,350 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 896 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

This past season, Jacoby Brissett started the season as the Cleveland Browns starter. While stepping in for Deshaun Watson as he served his suspension, Brissett started 11 total games. He finished the season throwing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

With his arrival to the Commanders, Brissett will step into a quarterback room currently occupied by Sam Howell. While Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick, could earn the starting nod, Brissett could be the veteran presence in the room. Not only could he help Howell develop his game, but he could also step in as the starter on a Commanders offense full of talent.