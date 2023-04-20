The Washington Commanders own the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have seven more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Devon Witherspoon.

All eight of the Commanders’ draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft played at least one game last season. Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson Jr. played significant roles as wide receiver and running back, respectively. Christian Holmes, Phidarian Mathis, Percy Butler, Cole Turner, and Chris Paul all made contributions as well. Sam Howell started one game and is now looking like the franchise’s quarterback of the future.

This year, the Commanders have the majority of their draft picks still on the roster as they aim to improve their team after three seasons of eight or fewer wins. With the potential for new ownership shortly, General Manager Martin Mayhew and Head Coach Ron Rivera face a crucial season in 2023. Yes, they’ve committed to a quarterback competition between Howell and Jacoby Brissett. Still, the Commanders may use their early 2023 NFL Draft picks to strengthen other positions such as the offense or secondary.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Commanders in the draft.

1. Commanders address concerns in their secondary

Several cornerbacks are being discussed as potential picks for the Commanders in the upcoming draft. Yes Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez is expected to be the first cornerback taken. However, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Maryland’s Deonte Banks, and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. have been frequently mentioned as options for Washington.

We feel like the Commanders should go for Witherspoon with the 16th pick. He is considered more versatile than Porter Jr. due to his ability to possibly play in the slot, whereas Porter Jr. is seen as strictly an outside corner. Witherspoon’s 5’11, 181-pound frame also makes him a better fit for covering smaller, quicker slot receivers. Keep in mind that the Commanders are looking to improve their defense, particularly their cornerbacks, after struggles with William Jackson Jr., Kendall Fuller, and others. The Commanders were also present at a recent private workout held by Witherspoon, who was unable to participate in the NFL combine.

Now, another promising cornerback prospect is Tyrique Stevenson, who plays a physical style and has the potential to be a disruptive force in press-heavy defensive systems. Stevenson could be available for the Commanders to draft on Day 2.

For the safety position, the Commanders may want to consider picking Daniel Scott from California as their final pick of the entire draft. Scott had a great college career with 137 solo tackles, 70 assisted tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 14 passes defended. Initially, he was not highly regarded in the scouting community. However, he had an impressive senior season and followed it up with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. He specializes in zone safety and could also contribute to Washington’s special teams.

2. Commanders add to their receiver corps

The Commanders are interested in Michigan State’s Jayden Reed. He can be a potential complement to Terry McLaurin. Take note that Reed has a reliable inside presence and underrated big-play ability. Despite being only a three-star recruit, Reed made an impact at Western Michigan and later transferred to Michigan State to play with his high school quarterback, Payton Thorne.

Reed became an immediate starter for the Wolverines. He even led the team in all-purpose yards in his first season. He continued to improve and set career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. That’s even with more attention focused on him in the following season. Reed’s skill set is similar to that of Curtis Samuel. In fact, Reed could potentially replace Samuel if the former continues to develop.

Reed’s draft stock is expected to rise as the draft approaches. As such, the Commanders should consider drafting him if he is available in the 4th round. He could potentially become a valuable asset to the team.

3. Carter Warren joins the Commanders offensive line

Undoubtedly, the Commanders must enhance their offensive line in the upcoming season. This is not only with the starters but also with their backup players. Sure, the attention usually centers on the starting offensive line. Still, the Commanders must improve their depth as well. Remember that Charles Leno was inconsistent and Sam Cosmi may be better suited for the guard position. Also, Cornelius Lucas did not perform well last season. Thus, a prospect such as Carter Warren could be an excellent Day 3 selection for the Commanders. He can become the team’s versatile swing tackle. Warren also has the potential to start, particularly on the right side.