The Washington Commanders appear set to have Sam Howell enter the 2023 NFL season as the starting quarterback. Or do they? Well, head coach Ron Rivera has now offered another update that is a bit confusing and suddenly puts the Commanders’ QB situation into question. Here’s what Rivera said, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post:

“He’s not our starter. He’s coming in as QB1 and he’ll get a chance to be the starter.”

Rivera added that Taylor Heinicke and a veteran could be in the mix in Washington. To sum it all up, Howell is the QB1, but the Commanders are giving him a chance to be the starter and are considering bringing in others at the position.

This is new, and Rivera has been consistent when discussing Sam Howell this offseason. The decision to move on from Carson Wentz appeared to set Howell’s status as the starter even more in cement.

However, these latest comments appear to shake things up.

Sam Howell played just one game for the Commanders last season, going 11-of-19 for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he should enter training camp with a leg up on the competition.

Ron Rivera is confusing everybody now. New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy should help this offense turn things around after a disappointing 2022 season with a revolving door at the QB position. Will Sam Howell be the starter? Nobody knows, not even Rivera.