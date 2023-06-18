It's going to be the Sam Howell show in the Capital this coming season as the Washington Commanders hand over the reigns to the 22-year-old quarterback. At this point, the team has yet to formally endow Howell with the QB1 title, but most folks believe that it's only going to be a matter of time before it's made official.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera recently spoke to the press about the progress he's seen in Howell over the offseason, and it seems clear that the starting quarterback role is Howell's to lose right now:

“He’s much shown us what we want to see,” Rivera said (h/t Mike Florio of PFT).

“He’s young, we know he is young. There was a lot of room for growth, and we know that, but he’s got a good skillset. He’s mobile, he’s got good foot movement, he’s got quick twitch to him, good decision maker. He is still learning to make those decisions, but he’s also got the arm talent and that’s the thing that excites us.”

The Commanders also added veteran Jacoby Brissett this offseason, and while the 30-year-old will do all he can to snag the QB1 post from Howell, the general belief is that Brissett is going to serve as Howell's backup — at least for now.

It doesn't seem like Howell is going to receive much pressure from Brissett at this point. The young quarterback has got the full confidence of his coach and the organization behind him. Whether or not he'll be able to live up to the tall task ahead, however, is an altogether different question.