The Washington Commanders are in the middle of a quarterback battle between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett.

But according to wide receiver Jahan Dotson, the team has settled on Howell as their guy.

“I have complete faith in him,” Dotson said.

Howell was selected with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He started the Commanders' last game in 2022 and threw for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

“He makes throws look super effortless on the field,” Dotson said. “He's been a great leader.

“He's learning how to lead an NFL offense… so I'm super excited for him. I can't wait to make plays for him.”

Dotson's comments follow coach Ron Rivera's statement at the start of Washington OTAs on the quarterbacks.

“Just because we said Sam will start off as QB1 doesn't mean he'll finish as QB1,” he said. “[Brissett] is very, very capable of that… (and) we talk about Jacoby almost as much as we talk about Sam.”

Brissett is a veteran who played 11 games for the Cleveland Browns this past season. He threw for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Howell played three seasons at North Carolina. His best statistical year was his freshman season in 2019, when he threw for 38 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also completed 259-of-422 passes for 3,641 passing yards.

In 2021 with the Tar Heels, Howell completed 217-of-347 passes for 3,056 yards and had 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He rushed for a career-best 828 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He was rated as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2019 class by the 247Sports Composite.