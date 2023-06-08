While Sam Howell seemed like the Washington Commanders starting quarterback all offseason, Ron Rivera's recent Jacoby Brissett comments muddied up the picture. However, Rivera has clarified his position on the Commanders QB1 situation, putting Howell back in the driver's seat.

Rivera stated that Howell has done enough to remain the QB1 entering training camp, via John Keim of ESPN. The Commanders head coach admires many of Howell's traits such as his quick twitch, decisions and arm strength. While Brissett might b the veteran, Rivera thinks Howell is a good fit for Washington.

“He's young, we know he's young. Lot of room for growth and we know that but he has a good skillset,” Rivera said. “That's the thing that excites us.”

Washington took Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It wasn't until Week 17 that he got his first opportunity in the NFL. But as a starter, Howell helped lead the Commanders to victory while throwing for 169 yards, a touchdown and interception.

Heading into 2023, Howell seems to have kept a grasp on his spot under center. Washington signing a veteran in Jacoby Brissett certainly opened some eyes though. Brissett has plenty of experience in the NFL while Howell has just one game.

However, that doesn't seem to matter to Ron Rivera. Despite Howell's inexperience, he trusts that he can once again help the Commanders win. Sam Howell will now enter training camp as the true favorite to be Washington's QB1. Rivera sounds like he wouldn't want to have it any other way.