The New York Giants are ramping up for a big 2023 season. Even with Saquon Barkley back after a contract dispute, it's up to Daniel Jones to get the team back in the playoffs. The returns to action for wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder should help.

With Jones now being paid top dollar, the Giants have to put him in situations to succeed. A deep core of wide receivers that play around star tight end Darren Waller, who has been crushing it in practice so far, should help him make more strides as a passer.

As the Giants embark on training camp, they are making big moves to get Shepard and Crowder back onto the practice field, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The former tore his ACL in Week 3 in 2022 and the latter has dealt with a calf injury. Now, they will have ample to time to prepare for the upcoming season.

“The Giants are activating WRs Sterling Shepard from PUP and Jamison Crowder from NFI today, I’m told. They’ll be on the field for practice and begin to ramp up,” writes Pelissero.

Getting Shepard back from the Physically Unable to Perform list and Crowder back from the Non-Football Injury list gives Jones the chance to work with two of his key wideouts ahead of the season. Although Jones and Shepard already have years of chemistry, working together ahead of the season is key. Getting work Crowder is more important in his first season with New York. The 30-year-old joined in free agency after playing an injury-shortened season for the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants' receiving corps lacks a proven star but goes deep with Shepard, Crowder, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Parris Campbell, Cole Beasley and Jalin Hyatt. Having so many options will help New York in the case of injury and with keeping fresh legs in the offense. Jones has to get better at stretching defenses deep while maintaining his poise and careful decision-making.

Whether the Giants' quantity of options provides enough quality production for the offense to take a step forward remains to be seen. But having a myriad of combinations at their disposal should allow for them to find one that works.