The Commanders are getting a new defensive identity under Dan Quinn.

A new look for the 2024 season is what the Washington Commanders are gunning for. They started off by getting Dan Quinn which prompted new changes in their staff. The first of which is to help their defense gain some identity and direction. Joe Whitt Jr. was a big candidate for any big role on defense for this offseason but one would think that he would stay with Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys. Those individuals have just been proven wrong.

Joe Whitt Jr. is slated to become the Commanders‘ new defensive coordinator, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. He will now join Dan Quinn in forging defensive schemes that hopefully allow the team to thrive come next season.

Writings were on the wall for a bigger job. Whitt is in the last year of his contract with the Cowboys. This meant that with Quinn going to the Commanders, he would have been the new defensive coordinator for the Cowboys. Now, that is no longer happening as he also parts ways with the Mike McCarthy-led staff.

Quinn and Whitt have a lot of history together which is a sign of good chemistry to come in the staff. The new Commanders head coach also once hired Whitt to be part of the Atlanta Falcons as their defensive pass-game coordinator and secondary coach. He would then leave and lead Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland to much success in the Cowboys' system. This hire seems to point to a secondary-heavy scheme when it comes to the Commanders' defense and it might just pay off.