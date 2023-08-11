It's tough to be on the roster bubble during NFL training camp. Bodies ache, minds are fried, but jobs are on the line, and that makes every rep an opportunity. Those opportunities are crucial for these guys to make a 53-man roster. There are hunters of players all across the NFL who are going through this process to help prolong their careers and livelihood. The Washington Commanders are one of those teams. Three players, in particular, need big preseason performances to latch onto the Commanders' 53-man roster.

Jake Fromm

Remember when Jake Fromm was a starting quarterback on the same football roster that also featured Justin Fields? Good times. Hopefully, he savored his time at Georgia because times haven't been as fun in the NFL. Fromm was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but never played a game for them. He got cut and latched on with the New York Giants. Fromm did make a start with the Giants in 2021 but was only 15-31 for 103 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Fromm eventually signed a future contract with the Washington Commanders. The top of the quarterback depth chart in Washington is set between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett. Some teams carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, but not every team does that. Fromm could force their hand with a big preseason, though.

Jaret Patterson

Jaret Patterson is a great story. He's from the DMV and was able to sign and stick with his hometown team after a prolific career at the University of Buffalo that saw him run for 3,884 yards and 52 touchdowns over three seasons. Though Patterson hasn't had many opportunities with the Commanders, he has made the most of the few chances he has gotten. In two games where Patterson has played at least 50% of Washington's offensive snaps, Patterson has turned 29 carries into 135 yards (4.65 yards per carry) and a touchdown while adding five receptions on five targets for 41 yards.

Jaret Patterson is a good running back. The problem is that the Washington Commanders have a lot of good other running backs on their roster. Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. figure to lead this backfield on Sundays. Washington added to this running back room by selecting Chris Rodriguez Jr., a bruising bowling ball of a running back out of the University of Kentucky, in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jonathan Williams, a journeyman out of the University of Arkansas, is also on the roster and is a prime special teams contributor.

That might lead Patterson to be the odd man out. Patterson's small 5-8 195-pound frame is what has held him back from carving himself a lane in the NFL, but he's a good player. He will likely latch onto an NFL roster somewhere, but another big preseason could lift him back onto the Commanders' 53-man roster in 2023.

Dax Milne

Dax Milne put himself on the map while catching passes from Zach Wilson at BYU. He did enough at Provo to get drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Milne hasn't been called upon much as a receiver; he has 21 targets and 15 receptions in 28 career games. But he did emerge as a return man for the Commanders last season, registering 611 total return yards in the process.

But Milne could be the odd man out of the Commanders' wide receiver room in 2023. The Commanders signed Byron Pringle right before training camp. Pringle, of course, has experience playing in Eric Bieniemy's (the Commanders' new offensive coordinator) offense with their time in Kansas City together. Pringle also has plenty of experience as a return man. Milne returned both kicks and punts for Washington last year while Pringle has only returned kicks, but his 37 kick returns have netted 986 yards and a touchdown. He also provides the versatility Milne does but also adds familiarity with the offense. Milne could use a big preseason to make his case to the coaching staff to stick on the roster in favor of Pringle.

Moving Forward

Training camp is a grind, but that isn't the only case for players to make their case to make their team's 53-man roster. Preseason games are huge chances to make a big impression. Jake Fromm, Jaret Patterson, and Dax Milne need to do that to ensure their spot on Washington's 53-man roster.