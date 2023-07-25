The Washington Commanders have added some wide receiver help right at the start of training camp. Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Byron Pringle has agreed to a one-year contract with the Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Byron Pringle played for the Chiefs under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is entering his first year in the same position for the Commanders.

Washington is likely hopeful that Pringle can replicate what he did for Bieniemy and the Chiefs in 2021. It was Pringle's one productive season as an NFL receiver. He recorded career highs with 42 catches, 568 yards and five touchdown receptions. The Chicago Bears gave Pringle a one-year contract in 2022 free agency.

In his three other NFL seasons, Pringle has failed to top the 170-yard mark. The newest Commanders receiver failed to make an impact with the Bears last year during his lone campaign in the Windy City. Pringle had 10 receptions for 135 yards in 11 games.

The Commanders arguably have one of the NFL's most underrated receiving corps. Terry McLaurin has topped the 1,000-yard mark in three straight seasons, despite less-than-stellar quarterback play. Jahan Dotson had 523 receiving yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games as a rookie. Curtis Samuel is coming off a 62-catch season.

If Pringle makes the Commanders' regular-season roster, he will likely be catching passes from Sam Howell. A fifth-round pick in last year's draft, Howell is expected to be Washington's starter in Week 1.

A .500 record was not good enough to keep the Commanders out of last place in the NFC East last season. The addition of Bieniemy to Washington's staff was among the most significant coaching changes in the offseason.