Connor Bedard scored a 'Michigan' goal on Saturday night.

Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard broke the internet Saturday night with a truly bonkers goal. He scored a “Michigan” against the St. Louis Blues in a game that was chaotic throughout. Though the Blackhawks eventually lost, the goal impressed everyone, including Wayne Gretzky himself.

“The Great One” appeared on the Blues broadcast on Saturday after the goal was scored. And the Hall of Famer delivered the ultimate praise. “I couldn’t do what he did tonight. That just wasn’t in my repertoire,” he said, via The Athletic's Mark Lazerus.

“My daughter Emma is with me and she goes, ‘Dad, did you ever do that?’ I said, ‘No, I could never do that,'” he continued. “He’s been fun to watch and he’s been better than we probably anticipated.”

Wayne Gretzky is a longtime Connor Bedard fan

This is far from the first time Gretzky has praised the Blackhawks' star rookie. In November, “The Great One” praised the former Regina Pats star for how he handled playing in tough markets such as Montreal, Toronto, Boston, and Vegas.

“Those are hard buildings to play in, and I thought he held his own. And you can see him getting more and more confident,” Gretzky said of Connor Bedard, via NBC Sports Chicago.

Gretzky also spoke about how the Blackhawks star has handled himself on the ice. The Oilers legend noted that young NHL players want to avoid being seen as selfish. However, Bedard certainly isn't a selfish player, at least in Gretzky's eyes.

“He sees the open man, but he doesn't hesitate to shoot the puck. I think he stepped in nicely, and he's been everything that everybody thought he was going to be,” The Great One said, via NBC Sports Chicago, before delivering another major stamp of approval. “He might even be better than we thought.”

Saturday's goal was certainly an impressive showing. That said, Wayne Gretzky clearly sees the potential in Connor Bedard that many saw ahead of his draft year. And the Oilers legend believes there's a chance that the former Regina Pats star could surpass everyone's expectations.