Connor Bedard will miss six to eight weeks with a fractured jaw.

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard suffered a fractured jaw earlier this month. He is set to miss the next six to eight weeks after having surgery on Wednesday. His entire team has shown their support for their star rookie. And now, Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is expressing his faith in Bedard.

McDavid addressed reporters after Edmonton's win over Chicago on Tuesday. And he issued a huge warning to the rest of the NHL regarding how the 18-year-old Bedard will bounce back from this injury.

“There's no other way to say it other than it's a bad feeling. But things pass,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “He'll get healthy. He'll play at the top of his level again this year.”

Oilers' Connor McDavid can relate to Connor Bedard

Connor McDavid is certainly no stranger to injuries. And he knows how rough an injury in your rookie season can be. The Oilers superstar suffered a broken left clavicle in his first year, limiting him to just 45 games in 2015-16.

For McDavid, he did return to his top level. In fact, he developed into the best player in the NHL. He is a three-time Hart Trophy winner as league MVP. In 604 career games, the 26-year-old former first-overall pick has scored an incredible 905 points. At his career pace, he has a legitimate shot at reaching 1000 career points this season.

McDavid is proof that early injuries don't have to hinder a player's career. Even players who enter the NHL with the weight of an entire franchise on their shoulders like McDavid and Bedard had.

The most important advice the Oilers superstar gave is for Bedard to keep going. McDavid even said the 18-year-old may find some positive feelings in a situation that certainly could take a mental toll.

“Just stick with it and be positive and be a good teammate and enjoy the recovery process because it can be fun,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “It can be exciting to get healthy again.”