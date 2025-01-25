Philadelphia is the sports epicenter this weekend. While the Philadelphia Eagles – Washington Commanders showdown on Sunday takes top billing, the action starts Saturday at KnuckleMania 5 in the Wells Fargo Center. Thursday’s press conference at Parx Casino featured Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship stars and former UFC World Champion Conor McGregor, who hyped up the fights and added star power to the weekend’s festivities.

Conor McGregor giving a shout out to the Philadelphia Eagles

After the press conference, McGregor spoke with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark and showed his support for the Eagles, enthusiastically saying, “Go Birds! Philadelphia, passionate people. Fly Eagles Fly!”

Conor McGregor never holds back when there’s a mic nearby, and in front of a roaring crowd of Philadelphia fight fans, “The Notorious” unleashed what might be his most electrifying pre-fight promo yet.

McGregor, who hasn’t stepped into the ring since suffering a leg break in his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, is now a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The promotion is making waves this weekend with a major event in Philadelphia.

The fight card is stacked with big names, including former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez squaring off against former UFC featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens in the main event. Meanwhile, former UFC heavyweight contender “Big” Ben Rothwell will challenge BKFC heavyweight world champion Mick Terrill of England in a highly anticipated title bout.

“I'm here to summon the Gods of fighting to action. May they turn our combatants' knuckles to knives. And on Saturday night, may we all bleed in the honor of Philadelphia's rich fighting history,” McGregor said in his speech.

At the tail end of his speech, McGregor took a moment to hype up the Philadelphia Eagles, who are set to face the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

“I gave a big shout-out to the Eagles – a big game this weekend. So, go Birds!” he said. “This is a Philly type of weekend, baby! And we're kicking it off, Bare Knuckle style!”

Ahead of Eagles-Commanders

After a stunning win over the Detroit Lions, the Washington Commanders are set to clash with a familiar foe—the Philadelphia Eagles—for the chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels is in the midst of one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history, and leading his team to New Orleans would only strengthen that case. However, the Eagles have dominated him this year, making Sunday’s matchup a steep challenge.

The Commanders did secure a win against the Eagles this season, though it came with Kenny Pickett starting at quarterback for Philadelphia, and Washington edged out a narrow three-point victory at home. In their other matchup, the Eagles rallied with 20 fourth-quarter points to claim the win. Now, with Jalen Hurts back healthy for Philadelphia, the dynamics of the game could shift significantly.

This Sunday will be historic for either team. An Eagles victory would send them to their second Super Bowl in three seasons, while a Commanders win would make Jayden Daniels the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to start in the Super Bowl.