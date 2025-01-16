UFC President Dana White has unequivocally shut down any prospects of a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul. Speaking on Pardon My Take, White dismissed the idea with a decisive “no,” ending speculation fueled by McGregor's recent hints about a potential bout in India, per OutKick. The former two-division UFC champion had teased the fight as part of a massive event backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's family, with rumors of staggering financial rewards for both fighters.

However, White remains firm on McGregor’s contractual obligations to the UFC. McGregor’s 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather only happened with UFC’s co-promotion. This time, White made it clear that no similar arrangement would be entertained. McGregor, who hasn’t competed since 2021, faces additional hurdles in returning to combat sports, whether in boxing or MMA. White remains optimistic about McGregor’s return to the UFC, potentially by fall 2025, but has shown no interest in co-signing a spectacle featuring Logan Paul.

McGregor’s Uncertain Path to Return

McGregor’s absence from the octagon has stretched for over two years, last fighting Dustin Poirier in 2021 when he suffered a severe leg injury. Scheduled to face Michael Chandler in 2025, his return was delayed after a toe injury forced him out of the matchup. While Chandler has moved forward with his career, McGregor’s timeline for a comeback remains uncertain.

In the meantime, McGregor has focused on ventures outside of UFC. He recently became a stakeholder in BKFC, playing a key role in expanding the promotion’s reach. Legal issues have also consumed his time, including a civil case where he was found liable for a 2018 sexual assault incident.

The rumors surrounding a McGregor-Paul fight may have excited fans eager for the Irish star’s return to competition, but White has made it clear that McGregor’s future, for now, lies exclusively within the UFC.