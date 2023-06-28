Jermall Charlo picked the boxer he felt was the face of the sport.

Along with who the best pound-for-pound boxer is, the “face of boxing” is another unofficial accolade that gets fans, fighters and the media alike debating endlessly.

And as far as WBC middleweight champion Charlo is concerned, he feels Gervonta Davis currently holds that title.

“America’s got the best fighters in the world in the last few years,” Charlo told former NBA forward Stephen Jackson in a recent episode of Fight Towns on Showtime Sports (via Boxing Scene). “Our GOAT (Greatest of All Time) was [Muhammad] Ali. Our now GOAT is [Floyd] Mayweather. How do you beat them? Our era’s different.

“I think, truly, right now, though, the face of boxing gotta be, probably, Gervonta Davis, to me. Right now, if you think about who really conquered the new world, selling out every fight, he performing well. Everybody wants to stay focused on the negativity, but he’s grinding his ass off.”

Davis is certainly one of the most popular boxers today, especially in America.

He regularly averages 200,000 pay-per-view buys for his headlining events while he is becoming more and more regarded as the face of boxing following his win over Ryan Garcia in their super clash that drew over a million buys.

However, some would argue that Canelo Alvarez is still the face of boxing as he consistently sells pay-per-views regardless of the opponent while he is also making more money than any boxer today.

Jermall Charlo is also notably set to face Alvarez next, and a win over the Mexican wouldn't only be the biggest of his career, but could also further elevate the American's popularity.