Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg has his first big matchup of his college career on Tuesday night as the Blue Devils will be taking on Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Atlanta. Duke participates in the Champions Classic every year, and there are always good matchups that provide a lot of excitement. This year, everyone will be watching to see how the freshman phenom performs in his first big game.

Cooper Flagg is one of the most hyped college basketball players that we have ever seen. Basketball fans have been awaiting his arrival into the college game for a long time, and he's finally here. However, cherish him while he's here, Duke basketball fans. Flagg's college career isn't going to last very long.

Duke has a lot of one-and-dones come through the program as they always recruit at an elite level, and barring something unexpected, Flagg is going to be the latest. Scouts have been raving about him for years now, and he is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg has only played in two college games, but everyone has known that he is a unique talent for a while now.

So far this year, Duke and Flagg have picked up two easy wins against Maine and Army. Flagg has looked solid in those two games as he had 18 points in his debut, and then he had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds against Army.

Tuesday's test will be different, however, and it will be exciting to see Flagg go up against some elite Kentucky talent. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Cooper Flagg will score 20+ points

This game is coming at the perfect time for Cooper Flagg. He has already gotten a couple college games under his belt, and that has relieved some of the jitters. He has been good in those first two games, but the stage hasn't been as big as this. This game will be Flagg's “he's arrived” moment. He is going to have a big game.

Cooper Flagg will record a double-double

Cooper Flagg recorded a double-double in his most recent performance against Army, and he will do it again on Tuesday night against Kentucky. He is one of the biggest, most athletic players on the court. He will get his 10 points easily, and he will find a way to snag 10 rebounds as well.

Cooper Flagg and Duke will win a close one

If you're a fan of college basketball, you aren't going to want to miss this game. The Champions Classic is always fun (Kansas-Michigan State should be a good one too), and this is the marquee matchup this year. Two storied programs rich with history, and the first big game for Cooper Flagg. It's going to be a great game, and Flagg and Duke will win a close one.

Duke and Kentucky will get underway from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at 9:00 ET on Tuesday night, and the game will be airing on ESPN. Duke is currently favored by 5.5 points.