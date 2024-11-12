ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-Kentucky prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Duke-Kentucky.

The 2024-2025 college basketball season began on November 4, but for a lot of people, the unofficial beginning of the season is the Champions Classic, the annual same-night doubleheader featuring four college basketball brand names. Two bluebloods, North Carolina and Kansas, met this past Friday, but the Champions Classic brings four bluebloods to the barn for a featured-attraction twin bill. Game 1 on Tuesday is Kansas versus Michigan State. Game 2 is Duke versus Kentucky. Both games will be interesting, but the nightcap seems like the more attractive game for a very obvious reason.

When Michigan State faces Kansas, two talented teams will battle, but Duke-Kentucky has the high skill level plus an intriguing plot point: a brand-new coach for one of the two competing teams. Mark Pope, a member of Kentucky's 1996 national championship team under then-coach Rick Pitino, was hired to replace John Calipari as the Wildcats' coach after Cal left for Arkansas. The situation at Kentucky had become uncomfortable for Calipari, who had not reached the Final Four in any of his last nine seasons in Lexington. Fans were understandably restless and cranky. Calipari sought his exit instead of staying on. It was beneficial for all sides. Kentucky needed a fresh start, and Calipari needed a change of scenery before he got too much older. Arkansas might be his last coaching job.

Pope, who did good work at BYU but who flamed out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Duquesne last March, got a chance to coach at the school where he won a national title. It was a risky move by Kentucky and athletic director Mitch Barnhart, but one could see the upside. Pope does have coaching talent. His career is on the rise. He cherishes coaching at Kentucky. He knows how much the fans care. However, it remains that Pope hasn't made a Sweet 16, Elite Eight, or Final Four in his career. His resume is impressive but still light. He isn't a proven NCAA Tournament coach, and it is a matter of legitimate debate whether his accomplishments at BYU are enough to prepare him for the big time in Lexington.

How Pope matches up against Duke's young coach, Jon Scheyer, will be the main point of fascination in this game. Pope and Scheyer are both following Hall of Fame coaches at their respective schools. Seeing this clash of coaches will itself make this game appointment television.

Here are the Duke-Kentucky College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Duke: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Kentucky: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke-Kentucky

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

The relative inexperience of Mark Pope at this heightened level of competition will make it that much easier for Duke to not only win, but win comfortably. Mark Pope could become a great coach in the course of time, but he will have some rough learning experiences and some bumps in the road before he becomes a great coach. This is a natural spot for Pope to lose and Duke to win by a large margin.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats are a talented team. They have played well in their first few games. They are getting almost seven points on the spread. They just have to keep this game relatively close, and they have a very good chance of doing that.

Final Duke-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

We think the spread should be Duke -3.5 instead of -6.5. Therefore, we are taking Kentucky plus the points.

Final Duke-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky +6.5