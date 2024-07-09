Incoming Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg got the opportunity to play for the 2024 Team USA select squad, which practices against the United States Olympic team. Flagg has gone up against elite-level talent, including players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Flagg reflected on his experience and gave an eye-opening take on the dominance of the U.S. team.

“[Team USA] can be whatever team they want to be. They have no weaknesses, no holes. They can play any type of way and dominate. So it's just going to be a dominant team that asserts their will,” Flagg said, via ESPN.

Flagg believes Team USA is flawless and can overcome all opposition. The 17-year-old has a unique perspective of the team, given his time spent practicing against them. Flagg is preparing to make his Duke basketball debut, but his historical efforts in high school earned him the opportunity to play on the Team USA Select squad.

Flagg put up impressive numbers in the Nike EYBL League. He averaged 26.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.2 blocks, and 4.7 assists, per ESPN. In addition, he led Montverde Academy to a 30-0 record during his senior year and a national title.

Flagg also participated in the Nike Hoop Summit and other high school all-star games. Thus, shortly after high school, Flagg became the first college player to take part in the 2024 Team USA Olympic training camp since Marcus Smart and Doug McDermott in 2013.

At 6'9″ and highly versatile, Cooper Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 17-year-old looks to become a part of a loaded class several teams are interested in. He further reflected on his training camp experience with a “humbled” take.

Cooper Flagg expresses gratitude for Olympic training camp opportunity

Flagg was in awe of the unique opportunity when he found out he was invited to practice against some of the best talent in the world.

“I was pretty surprised just because it's not like a normal thing,” Flagg told ESPN Sunday after he scrimmaged against a star-studded men's national team for the first time. “So I was definitely really honored and just excited that I had this opportunity.”

“If you think about it, you're able to learn from… if you look at their team, it's nobody better. So it's just being come out here and learn, this is a great experience and I'm really just humbled and I'm really grateful and blessed that I was selected,” Flagg added.

Moreover, he has left a good impression on Team USA Select and Orlando Magic coach Jahmal Mosley during his short time practicing against the Olympic squad.

“Well, I hadn't been around him, so just meeting him and talking to him the first day in practice the other day, you can just see the quiet confidence that he carries with himself,” Mosley said, via ESPN. “His ability to know what he's capable of doing, but also the humility of knowing, ‘OK, I'm still trying to figure some of these things out at this level,' but he's not afraid of it. And that's what, that's one thing you can tell right away.”

The Duke basketball freshman looks to have a bright future. Perhaps one day he will compete for Team USA in the Olympics on the official roster.