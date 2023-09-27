Coppin State University has reported a five percent growth in overall student enrollment for the Fall 2023 semester compared to the previous year, per a statement from the institution obtained by HBCU Pulse. According to institutional data, a total of 2,101 students have enrolled at Coppin State this semester, compared to 2,006 students in the Fall 2022 semester.

The university has also witnessed significant double-digit growth among key student demographics. New first-time student enrollment has increased by 20 percent, while new transfer student enrollment has seen a remarkable growth of 35 percent. Additionally, there has been a significant 53 percent increase in new graduate student enrollment.

Coppin president Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins applauded the growth, saying, “The last two years of enrollment growth for Coppin State University reflects our commitment to attracting new students and supporting returning students, and clearly shows the upward trajectory we are on at Coppin State University. Growing our multicultural and multigenerational student population strengthens our campus community, fosters new connections in Baltimore, and grows our sphere of influence. I look forward to advancing our mission to provide access and opportunity to all students, expanding our enrollment through our top-tier academic programs, and illustrating the impact our students, faculty, and alumni are having around the world.”

Dr. Stephan T. Moore, Vice President for enrollment management and student affairs, added, “Each student who joins Eagle Nation brings their unique experiences and perspectives to our community of scholars and enriches the campus in their own way,. We are encouraged by our stop-out students choosing to re-enroll at Coppin after some time away. We are also glad students are taking notice of our renewed holistic focus on the student’s co-curricular programming and development experiences. We aim to provide our scholars with educational and experiential learning opportunities to unlock their potential and set them on a path to success.”

Coppin State has achieved a commendable student retention rate, with approximately 74 percent of first-year students continuing into their second year after graduating 500 students in Spring 2023.

The successful enrollment and retention results can be attributed, in part, to the “Reimagine Yourself at Coppin” campaign. This initiative aims to re-engage students who have previously left Coppin State within the last five years and encourage them to complete their degree at the university. Through this campaign, Coppin State has successfully re-enrolled 114 students for the Fall 2023 semester.