Following a trade that saw him go from the Houston Texans to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday morning, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks became the most traded player in NFL history. But during a recent conversation with reporters, Cooks made it clear that being traded for the fourth time in his career doesn’t bother him.

“I’ve really never gotten upset because obviously, that means someone out there wants me to be a part of their group,” said Cooks via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams.

Cooks added, “Fortunate enough to go for some great draft picks. I think I’m just fortunate enough to be able to play with so many great organizations and make an impact in this league everywhere I’ve been. I think it’s special because it means I didn’t get to free agency. People are jumping up and down to get to me before I get there. That’s the way I look at it. I look at it in a positive light.”

Throughout his NFL career, Brandin Cooks has put together several strong campaigns. The 29-year-old wide receiver, who is headed into his 10th season, has appeared in 132 career games while earning 120 starts. When healthy, Cooks has made an impact. In total, he has recorded 630 receptions for 8,616 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cooks has spent the last three seasons of his career with the Texans. While with the team, he recorded 228 receptions for 2,886 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

While the Texans offense struggled at times in 2022, Cooks still put together a strong season. Through 13 games, he recorded 57 receptions for 699 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Now joining the Cowboys offense, Cooks will share the field with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. If the trio can stay healthy, they could be among the best-receiving cores in the NFL.