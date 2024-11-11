The Dallas Cowboys will have to finish out the remainder of the 2024 season without Dak Prescott. While the quarterback is still mulling over a decision on potentially having surgery to repair his hamstring, he will likely not return to the field before the end of the year.

Prescott addressed his situation to reporters in the locker room after the team's Week 10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He confirmed that he would be seeing a specialist on Monday, who would help him make an official decision on whether or not he should have surgery, per ESPN's Tom Archer. With just eight weeks remaining in the regular season, neither option gives him a great chance of playing another snap in 2024.

Either way, Archer reports that a return in 2024 is unlikely. Surgery would officially end his season with a three-month-long recovery timeline but without it, Prescott is still facing a six to eight-week recovery period at the minimum.

Prescott suffered his hamstring injury in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. He has yet to be placed on injured reserve but the team is widely expected to make the move ahead of Week 11. If his season is officially over, Prescott will end 2024 with a record of 3-5 through eight games.

Cowboys' remaining quarterback room without Dak Prescott

Even if Prescott does not have surgery, the Cowboys will have to play without him for what appears to be the rest of the year. Dallas started longtime backup Cooper Rush in his Week 10 absence and was severely limited on offense, resulting in just six points.

Rush completed just 13 passes for 45 yards before being benched late in the game for Trey Lance. The former No. 3 overall pick was slightly more efficient, completing four of his six passes for 21 yards in garbage time. However, Lance also added an interception late to safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Overall, the Cowboys only managed 146 yards of total offense without Prescott in the lineup. Most of that production came on the ground, with Rico Dowdle leading the way with 53 rushing yards. While Lance threw the only interception for Dallas in the game, the team had five total turnovers. Rush fumbled twice, while Jake Ferguson and Ezekiel Elliott both also coughed up the ball.

By the end of the game, most fans in the AT&T Stadium had already left the venue after showering the team with a chorus of boos.