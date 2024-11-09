The Dallas Cowboys won't have the services of quarterback Dak Prescott any time soon, as he suffered a partial avulsion of his hamstring during his team's 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium last Sunday.

And while the speculation is that Prescott could potentially miss as many as six to eight weeks while rehabilitating the injury, the team hasn't officially placed him on Injured Reserve.

However, if they made the move next week, Prescott would not be eligible to return until the Cowboys' December 15 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on the road. In the meantime, the Cowboys have elevated CB Josh Butler and WR Jalen Cropper to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Cowboys are next in action Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium against the visiting rival Philadelphia Eagles. Cooper Rush will start in place of Prescott.

Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush will start in place of Dak Prescott

The Cowboys are turning to veteran Cooper Rush in place of Prescott, and the team has faith in him, via ESPN.

“Red's part of this team,” said tight end Jake Ferguson. “We talk about 4 [Prescott] a lot, but a lot of people don't understand how hard Coop works. And you see it day in, day out, and you know when he's thrown in the fire that he's red and he is the fire.”

“If you see a quick flash of red on Sunday, don't be afraid,” Ferguson said. “It's just No. 10.”

Meanwhile, Rush admitted that as his career has gone on, he's gotten more comfortable with being vocal.

“I think I've had to learn to be more vocal,” Rush said. “But I'm more comfortable now and things like that. I've been around for a while and that helps.”

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off starting at 4:25 PM EST. Can Rush lead the Cowboys to a badly needed victory?