Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s unresolved contract situation on The Adam Schefter Podcast, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“I support those guys getting their money,” Prescott said, via Schefter. “Hopefully he’s next, and he tops Jalen.”

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles on Monday, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. The cap hit for 2023 would hit $6.15 million before escalating to $13.56 million in 2024, $21.77 million in 2025 and $31.77 million in 2026.

Prescott had complimentary words for the 24-year-old quarterback.

“Congratulations,” Prescott said of Hurts on the Adam Schefter Podcast, via On3 National News Desk Writer Nick Kosko. “I’m proud of him. … I’m a fan of the way he plays the game. I’m not a fan of his team and when they have success necessarily, but I’m a fan of Jalen. … He deserves every bit of (the new contract).”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $503M extension of his own in 2020, had high praise for the first-time Pro Bowler.

“Congrats to him,” said Mahomes, via NFL Network reporter James Palmer. “He deserves it. He’s someone that plays the position the right way. He goes about his business the right way.

“That’s why they were in the Super Bowl and he played a great game in the Super Bowl. He proved a lot of people wrong that were still doubting him.”

Lamar Jackson, a two-time invitee to the Pro Bowl games and a one-time member of the All-Pro team, played and started in 12 games for the Ravens during the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Reference. He threw for just under 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns during his fifth season with Baltimore, going as high as 318 passing yards along with three touchdowns in a 42-38 win by the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium in September.