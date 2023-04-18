Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Philadelphia Eagles gave quarterback Jalen Hurts a five-year, $255 million extension on Monday, and the structure of the contract gives the Eagles a lot of salary cap flexibility over the next few years, according to Adam Schefter.

Jalen Hurts’ cap hit for 2023 will be just $6.15 million. In the 2024 season, the cap hit will be $13.56 million, then $21.77 million in 2025, then $31.77 million in 2026.

Hurts’ contract runs through the 2028 season, and the cap hits for 2027 and 2028 were not listed by Schefter.

Howie Roseman has been praised for his maneuvering of the salary cap in his tenure with the Eagles, and this is another instance that indicates that praise is justified. The Eagles were expected to lose free agents this offseason, and they did lose some, but they did retain cornerback James Bradberry, as well as Darius Slay after it looked like he would be a cap casualty.

Other players like Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox were retained. Running back Rashaad Penny was signed as well.

Signing Hurts to an extension while finding a way to keep the cornerback duo of James Bradberry and Darius Slay together has to make Eagles fans happy, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding free agency heading into it.

Howie Roseman built a team that ran through the NFC last year, and should be a contender to return to the Super Bowl this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles follow up their wildly successful 2022 campaign.

Regardless, Roseman has earned the trust of Eagles fans over the years, and this offseason only affirms that.