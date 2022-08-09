After the Dallas Cowboys released veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein this offseason, they tried to replace him on the roster with two unproven assets. Lirim Hajrullahu went 4-5 in three contests with the Carolina Panthers last season. He also made a spot start in Dallas against Atlanta, but did not record a field goal attempt at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys brought Hajrullahu back this summer and placed him in a kicker competition with rookie undrafted free agent Jonathan Garibay. That competition has apparently been underwhelming enough for the Cowboys to cut Garibay and bring in another familiar face, Brett Maher.

The @dallascowboys signed K Brett Maher on Tuesday and released K Jonathan Garibay as the corresponding roster move. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 9, 2022

The addition of Maher does not necessarily mean that the kicker competition is over. Reports have come out of Oxnard that the former CFL kicker was outshining Garibay prior to his release. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted that the Maher signing indicates the start of a new kicker competition between Hajrullahu and Maher.

Cowboys are signing kicker Brett Maher following today’s workout, two people familiar with decision said. Rookie Jonathan Garibay is being waived. Lirim Hajrullahu on field now. He’ll be team’s only kicker in practice today. New kicker competition: Hajrullahu vs. Maher. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 9, 2022

Maher has a history with the Cowboys, but not all of it was pleasant. Maher routinely drilled long kicks, but missed from shorter distances almost just as often. In 2019, Maher nailed the longest field goal in the NFL that season, a 63-yard bomb, but his 66.7% field goal percentage was 25th in the league.

The good news for the Cowboys is that Maher is fresh off a solid year with the New Orleans Saints. Maher missed just one kick inside of 40 yards in eight games last season for an 88.9% success rate. Dallas’ first preseason game against the Broncos on Saturday in Denver will be both Maher and Hajrullahu’s first shot to win the job in a game setting.