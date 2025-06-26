Cooper Flagg is already receiving his round of welcomes to Dallas. The top pick of the 2025 NBA Draft received one welcome from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Duke Blue Devils star expectedly landed to the Mavericks to start the draft. Flagg already fired off a message to Mavericks fans. But the Cowboys sent him an immediate message too.

The franchise's X account dropped this photo edit following Flagg's selection. It shows Flagg standing tall and flexing in Downtown Dallas.

Flagg will now head to a city where Dak Prescott has a huge following. Same with CeeDee Lamb. But he also treks to a place featuring NBA champions Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis — forming a potential new trio there.

Will Cooper Flagg wear famed No. 2 for Mavericks? 

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome.
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The college basketball world watched Flagg take courts by storm wearing No. 2. He threw down dunks and facilitated offenses wearing that number, while also becoming a defensive force. Flagg emerged as one of the more un-guardable players on the floor.

Article Continues Below
More Dallas Cowboys News
image thumbnail
1 perfect Cowboys move to fill out roster before 2025 training campDouglas Fritz ·
Cowboys news: Dez Bryant sends 'trouble' warning to NFL about George Pickens trade, CeeDee Lamb
Dez Bryant sends ‘trouble’ warning to NFL about George Pickens Cowboys’ tradeChris Spiering ·
KayDianna Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys cheerleader KayDianna reveals why she left the squadAutumn Hawkins ·
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Kevin Durant makes Micah Parsons Commanders prediction that Cowboys fans will hateOwen Crisafulli ·
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) breaks the tackle of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon (15) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson looks ‘noticeably different’ after disappointing 2024 seasonRichard Pereira ·
Dallas Cowboys Netlfix
Netflix cheerleader series brings 400% pay raise revelationAutumn Hawkins ·

But will fans of the Mavericks watch him wear his famed Duke number?

Dallas already has that number handed to Jaden Hardy. So No. 2 is taken. So what number will arrive for Flagg?

NBA correspondent Marc Stein revealed Flagg will sport No. 32 for the Mavericks.

Marquese Chriss is one of the last Mavs players to wear that uniform number. But the digits got popularized by Jamal Mashburn. The small forward dropped 19.9 points per game a night wearing No. 32 in Dallas.

But there's a Duke connection behind the No. 32. Legendary Blue Devils star Christian Laettner wore 32 during his own run with the Mavs. Laettner played for Dallas in the 2000-2001 season He averaged 7.5 PPG in his lone campaign with Dallas. That Mavericks team ended a decade long postseason drought by going 53-29 under former head coach Don Nelson.

Dallas is aiming to return to the postseason following its 39-43 season. Now Flagg will aim make 32 popular in the shadow of the Cowboys.