Cooper Flagg is already receiving his round of welcomes to Dallas. The top pick of the 2025 NBA Draft received one welcome from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Duke Blue Devils star expectedly landed to the Mavericks to start the draft. Flagg already fired off a message to Mavericks fans. But the Cowboys sent him an immediate message too.

The franchise's X account dropped this photo edit following Flagg's selection. It shows Flagg standing tall and flexing in Downtown Dallas.

Flagg will now head to a city where Dak Prescott has a huge following. Same with CeeDee Lamb. But he also treks to a place featuring NBA champions Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis — forming a potential new trio there.

Will Cooper Flagg wear famed No. 2 for Mavericks?

The college basketball world watched Flagg take courts by storm wearing No. 2. He threw down dunks and facilitated offenses wearing that number, while also becoming a defensive force. Flagg emerged as one of the more un-guardable players on the floor.

But will fans of the Mavericks watch him wear his famed Duke number?

Dallas already has that number handed to Jaden Hardy. So No. 2 is taken. So what number will arrive for Flagg?

NBA correspondent Marc Stein revealed Flagg will sport No. 32 for the Mavericks.

Marquese Chriss is one of the last Mavs players to wear that uniform number. But the digits got popularized by Jamal Mashburn. The small forward dropped 19.9 points per game a night wearing No. 32 in Dallas.

But there's a Duke connection behind the No. 32. Legendary Blue Devils star Christian Laettner wore 32 during his own run with the Mavs. Laettner played for Dallas in the 2000-2001 season He averaged 7.5 PPG in his lone campaign with Dallas. That Mavericks team ended a decade long postseason drought by going 53-29 under former head coach Don Nelson.

Dallas is aiming to return to the postseason following its 39-43 season. Now Flagg will aim make 32 popular in the shadow of the Cowboys.