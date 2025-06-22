Dallas Cowboys cheerleader KayDianna shares why she left the squad after taking over for the previous group leader Chandi Dayle.

“Bahamas happened, I stepped into leadership,” KayDianna explained on episode seven of Netflix's America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. “I definitely didn't feel supported. I felt like I was just a body. It was as if Chandi got the perks of being a first leader and I got the responsibility part of it.”

Dayle was suspended when she brought someone back to their Bahamas hotel. “In our contract, it specifically even states that we are not allowed to give out information like that. Specific information like location, the hotel – that would put anyone in harm’s way,” KayDianna explained in the docuseries.

However, while KayDianna shared her true feelings on why she decided to leave the squad after 16 seasons with the organization, it didn't sit well with the higher-ups.

“I never said Chandi's name,” KayDianna said in a confessional on the show. “I got a call from staff. They said that I was under investigation for being a bully and harassing. I was officially suspended at that point. I just told myself that I needed to take myself out of the organization and that I needed to respect myself.”

Director Kelli Finglass told Netflix show producers on that they did not tell her to leave the squad and it was her decision to end her career with the organization.

“We had one conversation of honest feedback,” Finglass told producers. “I think, maybe, she didn't like that conversation, and it was her choice. It was sudden.”

Other DCC members also decided to retire that year such as Armani Latimer, Jada McClean and Amanda Howard.

KayDianna was not present for the annual end of year banquet which she said she felt bad about.

“There wasn't 35 girls, there was 36,” she explained. “Even though it was a tough year, I still wanted to be there for my rookies. I still wanted to celebrate this year. Put staff aside, put everything that went down aside, like, we're there for each other and I just wish I could be there to celebrate with them.”

You can watch the full second season of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix now.