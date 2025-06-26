While the Dallas Cowboys fandom gets hyped up about the wide receiver room, the team still needs to tweak its roster. Furthermore, here is one obvious Cowboys trade candidate entering the team’s 2025 training camp.

The Cowboys look solid on offense. They’ve upped the ante in the backfield with a pair of free agents, and they’ve dramatically improved at the wide receiver position.

But one area where the Cowboys might be willing to let go of a player is at tight end.

Cowboys might deal TE Luke Schoonmaker

A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Schoonmaker made six starts in his first two NFL seasons. He has a total of 35 catches for 306 yards and three scores in that stretch.

But Schoonmaker might get passed by Brevyn Spann-Ford, and that could make him a trade candidate.

Leading the pack for the Cowboys is Jake Ferguson. This is true even though Ferguson didn’t have a great year in 2024. Ferguson said he expects things to be different this season, according to a post on X by Todd Archer.

Jake Ferguson has goals: win, stay healthy, and get in the end zone in 2025. “I don’t think I’ve ever played a full season and not scored a touchdown. That was something I came into this offseason really working on. Just really dialed in on that and make sure I was lights out.”

Ferguson said injuries played a role last year, but isn’t using it as an excuse, according to star-telegram.com.

“I definitely wasn’t satisfied with how I played all last year,” Ferguson said. “My knee hurt, for sure. The concussion was weird. But I’ve said this before, if I’m on the field, I should be able to give it my all. I don’t think I’ve ever played a full season and not scored a touchdown. That was something that I came into this offseason really working on. Just trying to really dial in on those things.”

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he believes it was an one-off for Ferguson.

“I think last year was a fluke (for Ferguson),” Schottenheimer said. “He definitely dealt with some stuff that was hard for him. Jake’s always motivated. Jake is one of those tone setters who just plays the right way. But the look in his eyes and the way his body looks, in terms of physique, and the way he’s moving has been noticeably different in a good way.”

All of that stuff means Schoonmaker is clearly off the radar in comparison to Ferguson. But he’s not completely out of the mix, according to cowboyswire.com.

“Luke Schoonmaker is a better player than many give him credit for, but he hasn’t shown the ability to truly take over as a starter,” Reid D. Hanson wrote. “The third-year player out of Michigan is a solid TE2 but he’s not someone the Cowboys want to lean on just yet. Schoonmaker is a player to watch this preseason because not only must he produce this season, but he's probably the favorite to be the starter next season.”

The key for Schoonmaker will be creating separation from Spann-Ford, according to cowboyswire.com.

“Spann-Ford doesn't have to be the starter to carve out a bigger role in the offense,” Ben Grimaldi wrote. “And he doesn't have a steep hill to climb on the depth chart either. While Ferguson is likely to be TE1, that doesn't look like it's a guarantee. And there's little in Spann-Ford's way to getting on the field in two TE sets. Currently, only Luke Schoonmaker's ahead of him in the pecking order. And that could be changing already. The third-year TE hasn't done much in his first two seasons to separate himself, leaving Spann-Ford primed to leapfrog him.”

Because of his second-round pedigree, other NFL teams might be willing to offer something for Schoonmaker.

However, the Cowboys might just stand pat with Schoonmaker. He drew praise as an underrated player, according to nflspinzone.com.

“Schoonmaker has proven to be an effective blocker, but he was picked in the second round to also be an impact player in the passing game,” Sayre Bedinger wrote. “This year is his opportunity to take Jake Ferguson’s job and solidify himself as TE1 in Dallas.”

But if Schoonmaker doesn't make that kind of move, it's possible Spann-Ford will. And that makes Schoonmaker trade bait.