The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Dallas has gone to great lengths to improve the roster this offseason, including trading for George Pickens. The controversial wide receiver got himself into hot water with Steelers fans once again, despite already leaving the team.

Cowboys WR George Pickens is back in the headlines for bailing on a youth football camp in Pittsburgh.

The news began to emerge on Wednesday that Pickens had canceled his appearance at the “George Pickens Youth Football Camp” to be held on Saturday June 28th.

According to Mike Florio on ProFootballTalk, the organizers emailed families who registered to explain that Pickens decided not to participate. This was a big development, after Pickens confirmed he would still participate in the camp following his trade to Dallas.

The same email reportedly takes multiple jabs at Pickens. Families were not offered a full refund, but will receive refunds for the cost of a Pickens autograph.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is doing his part to make up for Pickens' absence. Freiermuth will replace Pickens at the event.

Now the youth football camp has been delayed until July 20th, which could lead to scheduling conflicts for some families.

It is safe to say that Steelers fans are glad that Pickens is gone for good.

Will George Pickens help take the Cowboys offense to the next level in 2025?

Article Continues Below

Steelers fans may not like Pickens, but the Cowboys are optimistic about what he could bring to their offense in 2025.

In fact, former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant claimed the addition could cause “trouble” for all of Dallas' opponents this fall.

“It opens up a lot,” Bryant told Fox Sports. “I don’t know how you don’t be successful with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb on the field at the same time. It’s going to cause a lot of trouble. Schotty got to get in there and figure out the best scheme to score points. If we score points, we’re good.”

The combo of Pickens and CeeDee Lamb could be incredible for the Cowboys. Especially if the team has a good plan for exploiting defenses that sell out to stop Lamb or Pickens.

One anonymous NFL coach also told ESPN that “dealing with CeeDee and him opens things up for them.”

It will be fascinating to watch how the Cowboys structure their offense during training camp and the preseason.