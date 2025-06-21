Jake Ferguson is making strides in his young NFL career. Approaching his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer noticed a big difference about the rising tight end.

Ferguson showcased a lot of promise in his sophomore campaign, forming a strong connection with quarterback Dak Prescott as a reliable target. However, 2024 was a difficult year for both players. Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in the middle of the campaign, which ended up lowering the tight end's impact as a pass-catcher in the Cowboys' offense.

Dallas is starting a new era with Schottenheimer replacing Mike McCarthy this offseason. And what the incoming head coach sees in Ferguson is one that will have the squad be confident about moving forward.

“I think last year was a fluke [for Ferguson],” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “He definitely dealt with some stuff that was hard for him. Jake's always motivated. Jake is one of those tone setters who just plays the right way. But the look in his eyes and the way his body looks, in terms of physique, and the way he's moving has been noticeably different in a good way.”

What lies ahead for Jake Ferguson, Cowboys

It is big for Brian Schottenheimer to notice that difference about Jake Ferguson. That might play a big role in helping the Cowboys return to their winning ways moving forward.

Article Continues Below

Ferguson had an excellent 2023 campaign, making 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns. However, the team's inconsistencies saw him take a few steps back, making just 59 catches for 494 yards. He also committed four fumbles, losing two of them.

The tight end is well aware of his ceiling, especially with the Pro Bowl appearance he earned with his performances in the 2023 season. In other words, he will look to pick up where he left off there, not with how he played in 2024.

“I definitely wasn't satisfied with how I played all last year,” Ferguson recently said, via Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

“My knee hurt, for sure. The concussion was weird. But I've said this before, if I'm on the field, I should be able to give it my all. I don't think I've ever played a full season and not scored a touchdown. That was something that I came into this offseason really working on. Just trying to really dial in on those things.”

The Cowboys will look to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year. They went 7-10 throughout the season, a five-win decrease from 2023.