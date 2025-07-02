The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work this offseason when it comes to retooling their roster in an effort to make a run to the Super Bowl. One of their most recent moves saw them sign wide receiver Rashod Bateman to a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension, but for a point in time, it seemed like he was destined to get traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

With Bateman looking for a new deal and the Ravens digging their heels into the ground, the speedy pass-catcher was reportedly given permission to seek a trade, which led to a slew of suitors emerging. No such deal materialized, but according to Bateman, the Cowboys were in hot pursuit of him before he signed his new deal with Baltimore.

“I went through a lot of things with the Cowboys and all of that with my contract,” Bateman said, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “There was a time when I didn’t know what was going to happen. (The Cowboys talks) were a thing, for sure. It was a possibility. I don’t want to deny that. But you know, DeCosta, he’s always making magic work, and he made it work. And I’m thankful for that.”

Rashod Bateman, Ravens looking to make Super Bowl run in 2025

With Bateman in tow, the Ravens have a key big-play threat at their disposal who can take the top off of a defense on any single play. In 2024, Bateman enjoyed the best season of his career, as he caught 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns, with the latter two figures both easily being career-highs.

It didn't lead Baltimore to more success in the postseason, though, as they crashed out in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens finally believe they have the pieces in place needed to go on a deep run, and Bateman will play a key part in determining how their 2025 campaign unfolds. So while the Cowboys took a swing for him, Bateman has stayed put with the Ravens, and big things are expected for him as a result.