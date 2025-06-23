The Dallas Cowboys offense will look different this season with the additions of George Pickens and an almost entirely new running back room. Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant sent a warning to the NFL during Fanatics Fest this past weekend.

George Pickens was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, which gives quarterback Dak Prescott two dynamic weapons on both sides of the ball.

“It opens up a lot,” Bryant told Fox Sports. “I don’t know how you don’t be successful with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb on the field at the same time. It’s going to cause a lot of trouble. Schotty got to get in there and figure out the best scheme to score points. If we score points, we’re good.”

The Cowboys are going to need to score a lot of points offensively to compete. They take on some good offenses this season, especially late in the year. If they want to compete with the top two teams in the NFC East, then Dallas must see a lot of success offensively. Dez Bryant feels the Cowboys will be successful. That is a good sign coming from one of the team's best-ever players. Dallas has a new coach after the departure of Mike McCarthy, and Bryant feels that Brian Schottenheimer is starting off on the right foot.

“I love everything he’s been doing as of late,” Bryant told Fox Sports. “You gotta give him his credit. He’s got the energy flowing in the building, the guys are happy to be there, and the guys would run through a wall for him. So, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s going on.”

The Cowboys added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, and drafted running back Jaydon Blue from Texas to give this team a ton of depth at the position. Duece Vaughn is also on the team as a potential playmaker.