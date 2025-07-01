The Dallas Cowboys are always going to be a team to watch heading into an NFL season. For 2025-26, the Cowboys are not expected to be a legit Super Bowl contender. However, they contain a ton of stars on the roster and are hoping to make some noise in a competitive NFC East Division.

Brian Schottenheimer took over for Mike McCarthy as head coach and has a new offense to run with. The Cowboys traded for George Pickens to pair alongside CeeDee Lamb, while there are a plethora of running backs who could emerge as the top dog. That is the position to watch heading into the 2025 training camp.

The Cowboys have four main running backs on the roster. Javonte Williams is projected to be the starter in his first season in Dallas after leaving the Denver Broncos. Miles Sanders joined Williams as a free agent signing from the Carolina Panthers. The Cowboys drafted running back Jaydon Blue from Texas, who has a very bright future. Duece Vaughn is the only returning back, and he has a ton of playmaking ability. Any one of those running backs can become the starter at any point in the season.

Sanders has the most experience out of all four. He began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and played four seasons with them, and was a Pro Bowler in 2022. He then joined the Panthers for two seasons and his stint in Carolina did not go as planned. Sanders is hoping he can turn things around at 28 years old.

Article Continues Below

Williams has the next-most experience entering year five. He spent all four seasons in Denver with the Broncos, where he became the starting back almost right away. He rushed for over 2,300 yards and had 11 touchdowns in four seasons. His rookie season was his best when he rushed for 900+ yards. The Cowboys lost Rico Dowdle to the Panthers this offseason and are hoping Williams can pick up right where Dowdle left off, rushing for over 1,000 yards.

Blue has the chance to be a very good running back in the NFL. He was Texas' top back last season and remains in the same state, going from Austin to Dallas as a fifth-round pick. Last season, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. He was just as dynamic in the passing game, catching 42 passes for 368 yards and six scores. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott can certainly use a running back who can be a threat in both aspects of the game.

As the only returning back, Vaughn has the advantage with the playbook. He is a playmaker who is tough to tackle in open space. Vaughn also serves as the backup kick returner and punt returner, but hasn't caught a punt since 2023. Vaughn will likely be treated as the third or fourth-string running back right away. He doesn't have much of a chance to become the starter unless injuries happen, but anything is possible when it comes to the Cowboys.

This will be a fierce position battle. Williams' job isn't guaranteed as the starter, and we should see all four of them run with the ones at some point during camp. It's unlikely the team will keep four backs. The next few weeks will be crucial for Sanders and Vaughn to do what they can to make sure they stay in the mix.