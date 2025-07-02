The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2025 NFL season with lingering questions at key positions and an eye toward the future. While the front office continues to retool the roster, the 2026 NFL Draft class offers intriguing talent that could address some of the team's most pressing needs. Here are three prospects, each at a position of potential need, the Cowboys must monitor closely throughout the upcoming college football season.

Keldric Faulk, EDGE/DL, Auburn

The Cowboys have invested heavily in their pass rush in recent years, but the need for a long-term running mate alongside Micah Parsons remains. Auburn’s Keldric Faulk is rapidly emerging as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2026 class and has already drawn first-round projections from multiple analysts, including ESPN’s Matt Miller, who recently mocked him to Dallas at No. 13 overall.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, Faulk is a rare blend of size, power, and versatility. He can line up anywhere along the defensive front, from 3-technique to outside edge, giving defensive coordinators flexibility in scheme and matchup deployment. His sophomore campaign saw a dramatic leap in production and efficiency, as he posted an 83.8 Pro Football Focus grade, up more than 16 points from his freshman year, and ranked among the top five returning Power Four edge rushers.

Faulk’s strengths are his run defense, he tied for the lead among Power Four edges with 23 stops last season, and his ability to generate pressure both inside and outside, notching nine sacks and 45 pressures, both top-20 marks nationally. Analysts praise his consistency, hand usage, and NFL-ready frame, with ESPN’s Jordan Reid calling him “the model of consistency” and “an NFL-ready run defender already”. If Faulk continues to develop his pass-rush repertoire and maintains his production, he could cement himself as a Top-15 pick and an ideal fit for a Dallas defense looking to reload in the trenches.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Cowboys’ running back situation remains unsettled despite a flurry of recent moves. Last season, Dallas ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing, and while they’ve added veterans and drafted mid-round prospects, the search for a true feature back continues. Enter Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame’s dynamic runner and the consensus top running back prospect for the 2026 draft.

☘️🏈 Jeremiyah Love Heisman-hopeful Jeremiyah Love is poised to have a big year at Notre Dame. Have you ever seen a stronger 2-yard run?

pic.twitter.com/KRuNp2R7Ot — The Cowboy Regg ✭ (@Irish_Cowboy88) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Love, listed at 6-foot, 212 pounds, exploded as the Irish’s lead back in 2024, racking up 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on just 163 carries, an eye-popping 6.9 yards per carry, while also catching 28 passes for 237 yards and two scores. His game is built on elite cutting ability, acceleration, and contact balance, making him a nightmare for defenders in both open space and short-yardage situations. Love forced 64 missed tackles last season, demonstrating his ability to create yardage after contact and break arm tackles with regularity.

While Love isn’t a “physical marvel,” his vision, burst, and competitive running style have drawn comparisons to some of the league’s most effective backs. Scouts note that he still needs to polish his pass protection and receiving skills, but his upfield burst and ability to stress defenses on every touch make him a potential game-changer for a Dallas offense in need of explosive playmakers. If the Cowboys’ current backfield committee fails to produce a clear No. 1 option, Love could be the answer Jerry Jones can’t pass up in 2026.

Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

The Cowboys’ secondary has undergone significant changes, but the need for a long-term solution at cornerback persists. Tacario Davis, now at Washington after a standout stint at Arizona, is a name rapidly climbing draft boards and could be the physical, versatile cover man Dallas covets.

New #Washington CB Tacario Davis is a very fun name for the 2026 NFL Draft Remarkably rare size/length, great route anticipation, excellent body control, good ball skills, and jams WRs at the LOS at a great rate. So many good NFL tools here. pic.twitter.com/8NlDLkVVK0 — Andy (@AndyyNFL) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Davis brings rare size for the position (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and a physical, aggressive approach to coverage. He’s proven effective in both man and zone schemes, can play outside or in the slot, and is lauded for his willingness to support the run and shed blocks. In 2024, Davis tallied 43 tackles, six pass breakups, and held opposing quarterbacks to a QB rating of 85.8 when targeted.

As the Cowboys look to build for the future, monitoring the progress of Keldric Faulk, Jeremiyah Love, and Tacario Davis will be crucial. Each addresses a critical need—pass rush, running back, and cornerback—and could be the missing piece that helps Dallas return to championship contention in the seasons ahead.