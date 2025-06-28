As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for training camp, the tight end depth chart is becoming an area of concern, particularly for 2023 second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker.

The Michigan product, selected 58th overall, is in jeopardy of losing his TE2 role to second-year undrafted free agent Brevyn Spann-Ford, who has emerged as one of the top performers in offseason workouts according to Richard Louis of Sport DFW.

Schoonmaker has struggled to live up to expectations since being drafted. Over 34 games with the Cowboys, he has managed just 35 receptions on 51 targets for 306 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per catch and scoring three touchdowns. Despite early hopes that he would develop into a dependable weapon alongside Jake Ferguson, the team’s clear TE1, his impact has been limited.

Meanwhile, Spann-Ford is gaining traction within the organization. After earning a roster spot as a UDFA in 2023, the 6-foot-7, 269-pound tight end primarily served as a blocker, catching just nine passes for 88 yards and averaging 9.8 yards per reception. However, his recent performance during OTAs and minicamp has elevated his status.

Spann-Ford showed significant development in the receiving game and earned first-team reps during minicamp, an indicator that coaches are seriously evaluating him for an expanded role, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Prescott reportedly connected frequently with Spann-Ford during practices, underscoring the quarterback’s growing confidence in the young tight end. Spann-Ford's collegiate background at Minnesota, where he tallied 95 receptions for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns over six seasons, further suggests his potential as a dual-threat tight end is far from being fully tapped.

The Cowboys’ offensive unit struggled in 2024, with injuries and a lackluster ground game compounding issues in the passing game beyond CeeDee Lamb. The addition of wide receiver George Pickens offers a boost, but the tight end group remains under scrutiny. With Brevyn Spann-Ford’s upward trajectory, Schoonmaker now finds himself in a precarious position.

Although he’s likely to remain on the roster heading into his third season, Dallas may be open to trade offers for Schoonmaker if Spann-Ford continues to impress.

The TE2 competition will be one of the most closely watched battles in training camp, and Luke Schoonmaker will need to elevate his performance quickly to retain his spot.