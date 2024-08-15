The Dallas Cowboys' defense just got stronger. While the New York Giants prioritized future draft capital, the Texan club upgraded its defense in a rare deal with its division rival.

The Cowboys acquired a veteran defensive lineman from the Giants, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“BREAKING: The #Giants are trading DT Jordan Phillips to the #Cowboys, per multiple sources,” Schultz reported.

The organizations are exchanging draft compensation as well, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“It’s a pick swap — 6th rounder for a 7th rounder — in 2026,” Rapoport reported.

The Giants are receiving the sixth-round choice in return for Phillips and the seventh-rounder. The 2015 second-round pick has 24 sacks and 181 tackles in 62 career starts.

New York signed Phillips to a one-year, $1.79 million deal on April 11, but was buried in a crowded defensive-line room. The 31-year-old provides Dallas with immediate veteran help.

Was this trade worth it for both sides?

The Cowboys fleeced the Giants

Phillips slots in at second on Dallas' depth chart behind 2023 first-rounder Mazi Smith, via ESPN. The former Buffalo Bill joins Osa Odighizuwa, Villami Fehoko Jr., and Carl Davis Jr. in the defensive tackle rotation as well.

Phillips was less necessary in the Giants' 3-4 scheme, which places a higher emphasis on linebackers and edge rushers than interior linemen. Additionally, they have 26-year-old backups Jordon Riley and D.J. Davidson to back up star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence when needed.

However, New York could have gotten more in return for Phillips, who has a respectable NFL track record. A 2026 sixth-round pick is unlikely to turn into as good of a player as him, and it's also a long time to wait to reap the rewards of the trade.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys gave up very little to add an insurance option in the middle of the line. Phillips has four combined sacks in the last two seasons, so there's still gas in the tank.